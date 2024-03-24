'Deliberate act': Woman expected to be charged over four-car pile up

A woman is expected to be charged for allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on Young Street in Albury on Saturday, March 23.
About 3pm on Saturday, police were called to the scene following reports a red Jeep, driving on the wrong side of the road, had crashed into a parked utility.
The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire before being extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Three other vehicles were also damaged as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Albury hospital for treatment. Police said "charges are expected" following her release from hospital.
Albury Central fire station officer Simon Huggett said no skid marks were found at the scene and it was alleged that police considered it a deliberate act.
It is claimed that the red Jeep appeared to have initiated the contact as it was on the wrong side of the road and hit a white dual-cab ute that was stopped at the traffic lights.
The impact of the contact pushed its rear wheels onto the bonnet of a white Ford Territory behind it, which then rolled into another vehicle.
"We didn't know when we arrived if there was anybody in the vehicles because we couldn't see," station officer Huggett said.
"There was too much fire to determine if anyone was in the first two vehicles, but luckily there wasn't.
"The third car had two young children in the back in car seats, so it was very lucky they weren't injured.
"One man had a few lacerations to his head and arm, while the woman driving the red SUV also sustained injuries.
"I don't know which vehicle the man was in, but he was treated by ambulance at the scene.
"Police believe it was a deliberate act because there was no skid marks."
