This is DEFINITELY not what you want to hear about an off-season recruit

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 4:04pm
A high-flying Tom McDonagh at Myrtleford in 2019.
Wangaratta Rovers' recruit Tom McDonagh has revealed he's uncertain if he will play this year with a degenerative disc in his back.

