The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Overall operations are poor': Dismay with state of pools aired

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 26 2024 - 8:59am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Like this swimmers, Aligned Leisure is on the blocks and ready to start another five years managing pools across the Twin Cities.
Like this swimmers, Aligned Leisure is on the blocks and ready to start another five years managing pools across the Twin Cities.

Aligned Leisure is to continue managing Albury-Wodonga's pools for the next five years despite three Albury councillors opposing its involvement with one saying the Richmond Football Club subsidiary had "overpromised and underdelivered" since 2018.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.