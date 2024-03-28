The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Rest in peace Father Francis, always 'a man of the people'

By Letters to the Editor
March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
Former Archbishop of Canberra-Goulburn and ex-bishop of Wagga diocese, Francis Carroll, at St Michael's 100th anniversary celebrations in 2017. A reader always found him to be "a man of the people". Picture by Laura Hardwick
May Father Francis rest in peace

Further to the article about Archbishop Francis Carroll by Taylor Dodge, few people would have known that following his retirement to Wagga, "Father Francis" (as he preferred to be known), would periodically undertake a round trip of around three hours from Wagga to Barellan to celebrate Sunday Mass for parishioners in that town which had been left without a resident priest for a good many years.

