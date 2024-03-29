Roos say they have nothing to fear against Albury, rather, bring it on

Corowa-Rutherglen is excited and not intimidated at the prospect of facing grand finalists Albury on Easter Saturday in the club's return after 19 months out of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Roos will play their first match since August, 2022, after a player shortage and flooding of the clubrooms forced them out of last year's competition in what was one of the league's saddest times.
However, after an enormous amount of work, the club is back and while some outside might have thought a 'softer' first round would suit, the Roos can't wait for the perennial powerhouse.
"A lot of clubs would probably fear that, but we're relishing the opportunity to play against one of the best straight off the bat," Jason Marks said.
"We are striving to be as competitive as we can and know what we're up against for the rest of the year."
The Roos will be the greatest unknown we have seen in the O and M, simply because there's never been a club go into recess and return.
But stalwart Joe Hansen has said previously the players fully expect to win games and not just make up the numbers.
"Four months ago the main aim was to just get a team and now with the more momentum we've built, it's how competitive we can be, so we haven't put a number on it and obviously we're thrilled to be out there, but the focus is now on how do we manipulate our game plan and get wins," Marks explained.
Both teams have recruited a host of players, including Darcy Hope and Sam Dunstan (Roos), while the Tigers will have a lightning midfield in Morris medallist Elliott Powell, Jake Gaynor, Fletcher Carroll and Jackson Kelly.
The corresponding match two years ago attracted around 2500, but given what's happened in the last 14 months, the fact the club has been attracting big crowds to its practice matches and the favourable forecast, it should draw a massive crowd.
Meanwhile on Easter Sunday, Myrtleford's home clash against North Albury looks a tight battle, while former AFL player Dan Howe will debut for premiers Yarrawonga against Wodonga at Mulwala's Lonsdale Oval.
The three weekend games start at 2pm.
