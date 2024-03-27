TALLANGATTA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Liona Edwards

Coach: Liona Edwards.
Last season: Sixth.
Gains: Claudia McKimmie (Yackandandah), Erika O'Connell (returning), Holly McLean (Lavington).
Losses: Lily McGrath (injured).
Q&A with coach Liona Edwards
How has your preseason been?
We had a good hit-out against Wodonga Bulldogs a few weeks ago and we've been playing in the preseason comp at J.C King Park. We have quite a bit of versatility, so it's been about trying to work out our combinations.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Hannah Pole is training really well and always does, and Issy Norman is a shooter and midcourter who is doing really well. Then some of the young girls like Holly McLean who is pushing up from the junior grades, they're going from strength to strength.
What are your expectations for this season?
We'd like to make the top five, but top three would be ideal. We'd like to just get into the top five and be in the mix and push through to the finals, and then anything can happen from there. Hopefully we can win a few games against teams that we lost to last year and just improve.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think Chiltern. They're obviously really strong and they have been for the last couple of years. Thurgoona, even when they lose players they seem to be able to back fill them with more good players. They'll be up there, and obviously Kiewa as well.
We say: Last year the Hoppers dropped off slightly to miss out on a finals spot, but are looking set to bounce back this season. With premiership coach Liona Edwards back at the helm, the A-grade side will also be boosted by the arrival of former Roo Claudia McKimmie and returning premiership player Erika O'Connell. The Hoppers should be finals contenders this season, with a mix of both youth and experience in the ranks.
Prediction: Fourth.
