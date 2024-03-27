Ewe better believe $11.6m upgrade will help stock shire's economy

An $11.6 million upgrade of the Corowa saleyards will not only deliver a better experience for farmers and livestock but also an economic boon to the Federation Shire town.
That's the view of mayor Pat Bourke ahead of the saleyards' official opening by NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty on Thursday, March 28.
Corowa is widely regarded as one of NSW's largest sheep markets with about 600,000 head passing through the saleyards annually, generating average sales of more than $81 million.
Ms Moriarty said the redeveloped saleyards, which saw the NSW government contribute $10.1 million with the remainder made up by Federation Council, would provide a safer, more efficient, and more attractive facility for livestock buyers, sellers and the general public.
"It's important to have major hubs like this facility in our regions because they future-proof our agricultural sector, support local economies and create opportunities for training and work," she said.
"The flow-on impacts from the upgrades benefit sheep and lamb producers, as well as the transport and logistics and the education and training sectors."
The upgrade to the saleyards includes:
Thursday's opening comes after Federation councillors downplayed a cost blowout in redeveloping the saleyards in December.
Councillors meeting on Tuesday, December 19, approved an extra $151,919 being allocated for the completion of the upgrade to the livestock trading hub, saying it was an asset that delivered huge benefits for the region.
"The Corowa saleyards redevelopment project has been a significant project for council to deliver and has resulted in our overall master plan for the site coming to fruition," Cr Bourke said.
"This project has a strong focus on animal welfare, environmental responsibility, growth, and safety, and upon delivery will allow further future opportunities for the Corowa saleyards to be unlocked in a holistic and strategic manner.
"This delivery of the new Corowa saleyards precinct will not only improve the saleyards facility moving forward but will go a long way in supporting the resilience of our local economy and wider agricultural trading market."
