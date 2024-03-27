No remorse shown by stalker who had severe impact on man's life

A stalker who bombarded a man with letters, messages and Valentine's Day cards has failed to show remorse, and has instead focused on the impact on herself.
Raffaelina Dellicastelli was on Wednesday ordered to perform 100 hours of community work, 75 hours of which can be swapped for treatment.
She had sent dozens of pages of letters to a man she'd barely met, starting in December 2019 and ending in August 2021.
Dellicastelli had access to the man's information from her work at a Wangaratta Dorevitch clinic.
The man, who also worked in healthcare, was shocked when he eventually discovered who was behind the stalking, given he'd barely had any interactions with her.
The man lost relationships, friendships and work colleagues due to the stalking, and was so concerned that he almost relocated.
Magistrate Allison Vaughan on March 27 noted that Dellicastelli hadn't demonstrated any insight into how her actions impacted the man.
Her remorse was focused on what ramifications her offending would have on herself.
"Ms Dellicastelli, as I indicated to you initially when I head the summary, my mind had turned to a term of imprisonment," the magistrate said.
Ms Vaughan noted she had "caused significant harm to the victim" and her offending was taken seriously.
But she noted the victim wanted to see the offender receive help to ensure the stalking didn't happen again.
While her lawyer said mental health issues were behind the offending, Dellicastelli's engagement with services has been "sporadic".
Dellicastelli must complete the corrections order over a 12-month period, and must undergo mental health assessment and treatment as directed.
