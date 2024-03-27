The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No remorse shown by stalker who had severe impact on man's life

Updated March 27 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raffaelina Dellicastelli was on Wednesday ordered to perform 100 hours of community work, 75 hours of which can be swapped for treatment. File photo
Raffaelina Dellicastelli was on Wednesday ordered to perform 100 hours of community work, 75 hours of which can be swapped for treatment. File photo

A stalker who bombarded a man with letters, messages and Valentine's Day cards has failed to show remorse, and has instead focused on the impact on herself.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.