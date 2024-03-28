The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nerves shouldn't be an issue as new Saint awaits Ovens and Murray debut

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
March 28 2024 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford's new goal shooter Daisy O'Kane (right) is excited to make her debut in Saints colours on Easter Sunday. Picture supplied.
Myrtleford's new goal shooter Daisy O'Kane (right) is excited to make her debut in Saints colours on Easter Sunday. Picture supplied.

The road leading to Daisy O'Kane's Ovens and Murray netball debut is a long one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.