Nerves shouldn't be an issue as new Saint awaits Ovens and Murray debut

The road leading to Daisy O'Kane's Ovens and Murray netball debut is a long one.
The 21-year-old goal shooter from Torquay is set to make the four hour journey to Myrtleford alongside fellow new recruit Maddy Martin as the pair gear up for the Saints' Easter Sunday clash against North Albury.
While Martin played a one-off game for Myrtleford last season, O'Kane is bracing for her first time on court in the O and M competition.
"I have no idea really what to expect, but I'm very excited to get started and get on the court with the girls," O'Kane said.
"I haven't seen any previous games in the league before, but knowing a few of the girls, I know it should be pretty good and tough competition.
"I don't really get very nervous, I'm more just excited."
It's set to be the first of many pre-game road trips for the Torquay duo after both committing to the Saints for the 2024 season.
"We'll just drive up on a Friday after work," O'Kane said.
"After doing it a couple of times, it already feels so much quicker.
"Because Maddy and I are travelling together, that always makes it easier, we just do some carpool karaoke on the way."
O'Kane has previously played in the Victorian Netball League for Geelong Cougars and is set to be an exciting inclusion for the Saints' attacking end.
The Easter clash at McNamara Reserve will also see former Saint turned Hopper Georgia Ryan take on her former club for the first time.
Yarrawonga will also host Wodonga for an Easter Sunday clash, while Corowa-Rutherglen makes its long awaited return to the competition at home against Albury.
