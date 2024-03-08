The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Hopper ready to continue her netball career in the Ovens and Murray

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
March 8 2024 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New North Albury netballer Georgia Ryan enjoying Bunton Park with her dog, Lotti, ahead of the 2024 season. Picture by Mark Jesser
New North Albury netballer Georgia Ryan enjoying Bunton Park with her dog, Lotti, ahead of the 2024 season. Picture by Mark Jesser

A former Saint has hopped to North Albury this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.