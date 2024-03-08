New Hopper ready to continue her netball career in the Ovens and Murray

A former Saint has hopped to North Albury this season.
After returning to the Ovens and Murray League competition last year, Georgia Ryan is ready for a new campaign in Hoppers' colours.
While she hasn't made the move to play under her younger sister Laura at Yarrawonga, the Pigeons' co-coach is still part of the story as to how Georgia landed at Bunton Park.
"Laura and Em Browne had attended the same function and they were talking about what I was going to be doing next season," Ryan said.
"Laura had made the comment about trying to get me across to Yarrawonga and Em said 'I'll have her at North Albury.'
"That's how it unfolded.
"I had spoken to the girls at Myrt about it, and with the distance, it was making it a bit difficult, so I was looking for something a bit closer."
Ryan and Browne have previously played against each other as juniors and now find themselves as some of the oldest players in the Hoppers' young A-grade side.
"We're the oldest by a country mile," the 28-year-old laughed.
"It will be really nice to have that extra year for those girl progressing up and pushing on.
"They were obviously quite competitive last year and lost a couple of games just by the skin of their nose so to speak."
Ryan first appeared in the Ovens and Murray League as a 16-year-old representing Yarrawonga, later going on to be assistant coach of Goulburn Valley League outfit Shepparton Bears before stepping up to the helm of Tatura.
In her stint with the Saints, Ryan led the club's C-grade side to the grand final.
"It was a shame we couldn't quite get over the top, but these things happen and they did the best they could," Ryan said.
As she awaits another season playing against her sister, Georgia said Laura hadn't come looking for any advice after stepping up to the helm of the Pigeons.
"I've coached her a few times but she hasn't required any questions so far, but I'm sure we'll discuss it throughout the season," Ryan said.
"We've got a pretty healthy rivalry.
"We'll have a bit of a crack at each other on the court, but we're definitely pretty cruisey off the court."
