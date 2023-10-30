Yarrawonga will have not one, but two Lauras at the helm of the club's A-grade side next season.
Laura Ryan and Laura Davis have taken the reins from Laura Irvine, in what will be be the duo's first time coaching at a senior level.
"We decided that if we had each other, we felt we could tackle it," Ryan said.
"It's a hugely successful club and there's a strong group of players that we're looking to extend on.
"I think we've been set up well to take over from here."
Ryan is entering her third season as a Pigeon after making the move from the Goulburn Valley League, while long-time Pigeon Davis made her return to the court this season post-pregnancy.
The midcourt pair hope to complement each other in the role.
"Laurs is such a strong leader at our club and showed that through her role as captain this year," Ryan said.
"She's very calm and approachable and I feel like she's the dream person to work alongside with the experience and skills she has to offer.
"What I'm hoping to bring is a different perspective from experiences I've had playing in the GV and hopefully bring in some new ideas."
Ryan has emerged as a household name in the competition after arriving from Tatura Football Netball Club, having represented the Ovens and Murray in interleague matches.
She admits the change has been the perfect fit for her.
"Playing at Yarrawonga is such a privilege and I love the link it has with our local community," she said.
"I spent many years travelling for netball.
"I'm certainly happy to have found a home where everything is right here, and then to add the success and quality of the netball club to that as well, is a real blessing."
Yarrawonga finished the home and away season as the minor premiers, before bowing out to Wodonga Raiders in overtime in a thrilling preliminary final clash.
Both Ryan and Davis plan on being playing coaches next season.
"Neither of us will shy away from some time on the court or some time on the bench supporting as well, pending what we can do in the off-season and what kind of personnel we can get in place," Ryan said.
Irvine has held the top job for several seasons, working alongside Bridget Cassar, Hannah Symes and Kaitlyn Cummins over the years.
