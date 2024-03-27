Reports one car 'ran a red light' as police investigate head-on crash

A person had to be taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Lavington on Wednesday night, March 28.
NSW Ambulance said the incident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of Wagga and Kaylock roads.
"We had a crew respond to a car that ran a red light and smashed into another car," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
Paramedics treated one patient and transported them to Albury hospital, but no other details were available.
Police and fire crews attended the incident, which left debris on the road and affected traffic.
NSW Police have been contacted for more details.
The incident occurred ahead of the Easter long weekend, with police urging drivers to take care on the roads during the holiday period.
In the North East, a driver escaped serious injury when his car crashed near Rutherglen on Wednesday, March 27.
More to come
