Easter traffic safety blitzes launched in police bid to stem road trauma

Police have launched Easter road safety operations on both sides of the border in a bid to reduce road deaths and injuries.
Officers in the Albury and Wodonga regions began safety blitzes on Thursday, March 28, with the operations to finish at midnight on Monday, April 1.
Albury Acting Inspector Jason Irving said fatigue was a particular concern to police as a large number of vehicles hit the road.
Easter is one of the busiest traffic periods during the year, along with Christmas.
"We want to implore the public over this long weekend to please plan your trip, plan rest breaks, and watch your speed and your fatigue," he said.
"What we really don't want is for a family to have a police officer standing on their doorstep telling them they've lost a loved one to a road fatality."
Acting Inspector Irving said such incidents had a devastating impact on victims' loved ones, as well as emergency workers who attended crash scenes.
He said country drivers were four times more likely to be killed in a crash than those in the city.
"That's due to our longer distances that we travel, higher speed limits and road objects such as trees and kangaroos that come onto the roadway," he said.
"Enjoy your long weekend, but make sure you get to your destination safely."
NSW officers will enforce double demerit points for speeding, seatbelt, helmet and phone offences.
In Victoria, 13 lives have been lost during the past six Easter periods.
"This operation will see police out in force across the state," Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
"That will include local highway patrol units, the State Highway Patrol, solo units and our drug and alcohol bus fleet.
"It's also important to remember every police car is a booze bus and drivers can be breath tested at any time.
"We want everyone to survive this Easter and will be doing all we can to make sure that happens."
It follows recent safety operations involving Victorian and NSW officers, focusing on the Hume Highway.
