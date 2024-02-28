The Border Mail
140 police to run road safety blitz amid tragic spike in the road toll

BT
By Blair Thomson
February 28 2024 - 4:29pm
Acting Superintendent Greg Donaldson and Superintendent Joy Arbuthnot, pictured front with Sergeant Simon Mitchell and Senior Sergeant David Gillespie in Albury on Wednesday. The officers announced a Hume Highway road safety blitz starting early next month. Picture by James Wiltshire
Police are joining forces in a bid to battle road trauma on the Hume Highway, with 140 officers to take part in a blitz in Victoria and NSW.

BT

Blair Thomson

