The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

OUTAGE OUTRAGE: Town left hanging as message to telco doesn't get through

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated March 28 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The staff at The Walla Food Mill, including co-manager Josie Atkins, have had to make the temporary switch to Optus to operate their EFTPOS terminals. Picture by Mark Jesser
The staff at The Walla Food Mill, including co-manager Josie Atkins, have had to make the temporary switch to Optus to operate their EFTPOS terminals. Picture by Mark Jesser

The community of Walla has been left feeling frustrated and unheard as many have been left without mobile and data service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.