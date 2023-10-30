Mobile service at Stanley will be impacted this week as Telstra completes an upgrade of the community's mobile base station.
From Monday, October 30, Telstra crews will commence work at Mount Stanley to deliver new 4G mobile capacity.
Telstra confirmed further work will take place from Tuesday, October 31 to Friday, November 3, which will see services run intermittently, while full outages will be required at various stages.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted, while any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network.
"We understand that there is never a good time for work like this to occur and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will be as quick as we can," Telstra regional general manager Jenny Gray said.
"While coverage and capacity will be impacted during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum, and the give the community as much time as possible to plan for the disruption."
Telstra has encouraged residents to use Wi-Fi calling if connected at home or work, while EFTPOS terminals for businesses can be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections.
Ms Gray said the upgrade will bring long-term benefits to mobile phone users in the area.
"We are continuing to expand our mobile network across regional Victoria and nationally we are adding new sites to the network every week. Works such as these continue to demonstrate Telstra's ongoing commitment to regional Australia," she said.
Telstra said mobile customers were alerted by text messages ahead of the upgrades.
