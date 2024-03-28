'We're the voice of the nation': North East principal recognised at global event

A North East principal has represented her school on a global stage to discuss the importance of inclusive education in Australia.
The Bandiana Primary School principal was invited to the UNESCO Inclusion Summit in Paris on March 14 and 15, to speak on a panel in front of about 400 delegates from around the world.
The former Australian Principal of the Year said it was a real privilege to represent the country at the event.
"We're living here in Albury-Wodonga and we're the voice of the nation," she said.
"And I think, you know, we should be really proud of having that opportunity to be able to be heard at not only a sort of a national level, but a global level as well."
Ms Wright has been a principal for 15 years and was invited to the UNESCO summit by the International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners 18 months ago.
"When you work hard and you dedicate your life to a profession, it's actually, you know, it's overwhelming to be acknowledged as someone who actually has a credible and authentic voice in that field," Ms Wright said.
The summit was an opportunity for practitioners and educators to work with policymakers and stakeholders from around the world on how to improve inclusive learning environments.
Ms Wright lead the Australian team which included two other professionals, one from Sydney and one from Melbourne.
She spoke as part of a panel discussion about what she believes makes an inclusive school in Australia.
The principal addressed the audience about the importance of children's foundational skills, high expectations of teachers, having a curriculum that allows children to shine and the importance of children's well-being.
"That's really the foundation of what I spoke about, but it's really about this engagement of the child," she said.
"It's actually the whole of education and what we might do as a school to make sure that we're promoting inclusivity, and that inclusivity is around neurodiversity, but it's also about minority groups."
Ms Wright said it is also important to recognise the current teacher shortage to make sure children continue to be cared for.
"It's actually about investing in teachers, it's investing in the capacity of teachers," she said.
"And to me, you know, look, we're in a teacher shortage, a period of teacher shortage. So that actually needs, it needs families and community to invest in their teachers, because the teacher is who will make the difference to the child and that's an important concept."
She said from the event, she has become more aware of the services available that will benefit the classroom.
"There's a whole range of not-for-profit businesses that are working with and are willing to work in partnerships with schools and that we need to work together," she said.
"I suppose what I like to say is I think what we need to have is real knowledge about what we're able to access to support children and then take advantage of all the, I suppose, those periphery services that might be able to support schools and education."
Bandiana Primary School was also recognised with an award at the summit.
"We won an award that's called the Global Inclusion Award and really that's about our dedication to the work that we're doing here at Bandiana and it's nice for that to be also recognised at a global level."
After the summit, Ms Wright reflected on her achievements in the education field and what makes a strong principal.
"So I think that a good principal has to be dedicated to a vision around education, community expectations, and then the principal must be able to engage and communicate effectively with their community, and that's their staff and their families and their children and have a passion for learning."
The next big event on Ms Wright's calendar is the National Education Summit in Melbourne in July, where she will be presenting.
