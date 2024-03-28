'It's incredibly impressive': Crowning moment as mega roof unveiled

A roof that is larger than the MCG and was designed in Ballarat, fabricated in Kyneton and galvanised in Melbourne has been officially opened in Corowa.
The 23,662-square metre structure covers livestock pens and is the centrepiece of an $11.6 million upgrade of the Corowa saleyards that was unveiled by NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty on Thursday, March 28.
"It's incredibly impressive," Ms Moriarty said of the redevelopment which also includes an office block replacing dongas and a truck wash.
"The design features are incredibly important, so the roof design, the air circulation it's all been factored in, so we can protect the animals from a welfare perspective but also from a producer perspective, better care for animals means better prices, it's a win-win.
"The truck wash is incredibly important for biosecurity and for making sure that we're not tracking materials that we shouldn't around the place."
Work began on-site in mid-2021 with weekly sheep sales continuing throughout the construction phase and four markets held since the offices opened.
The last stage of the project will involve sealing a car park by the end of April that will cater to 60 standard vehicles and have around 15 elongated bays.
The sawtooth-shaped roof, made up of 12-metre panels, was sourced by Ballarat firm MKM Constructions, while Wodonga's Connelly Construction built the offices and South Albury's AP Delaney and Co was responsible for civil works.
Long-time stock agent and auctioneer Clynton Rixon, who is a member of the Corowa saleyards executive committee, said the site was the fourth biggest sheep selling centre in NSW behind Wagga, Forbes and Dubbo, all of which are uncovered.
"The roof means that the stock are in a stress-free environment," the Corcoran Parker agent said.
"Producers will see the stock are presented well and it doesn't matter what the weather is and it gives processors stock that haven't been affected by temperature or wet weather."
Mr Rixon noted that since he started working in the area in 1990 the Corowa yards had improved over that time with greater council support, while sheep markets at Yarrawonga and Barnawartha had closed down.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said annually 600,000 head of sheep passed through the market, which has been at the eastern edge of Corowa for more than a century.
The council's general manager Adrian Butler said the opening by Ms Moriarty was a "proud day" for Corowa and noted the opportunity for the office building to be used for TAFE primary industry training which could not occur at the town campus.
Ms Moriarty said she would be working with TAFE and Skills Minister Steve Whan to ensure the tertiary educator used the saleyards complex for training with skills such as crutching and shearing.
"I will work with my colleague, the Minister for TAFE and Skills because we know we need to train up people to work in this facility now and well into the future, so it's a really important part of it," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.