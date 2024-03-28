Man accused of drink-driving and running red light, causing crash, refused bail

An Albury man has been refused bail on fronting court over allegations he fled the scene of a two-car crash in Lavington.
Connor Christopher Eyers, 28, appeared before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Thursday afternoon, March 28, via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
No pleas were entered, and the case against Eyers was adjourned to Wednesday, April 3.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that Eyers, who has other, unrelated matters before the court on the same day, enter a plea at his next appearance.
He was represented on Thursday by duty solicitor Sue Robey.
Eyers is facing charges of contravene an apprehended violence order, drive with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, dangerous driving, proceed through a red traffic light and not give particulars to another driver.
The charges were laid in the wake of Eyers's arrest soon after a two-car crash on Wednesday night.
Police have alleged that Eyers fled the scene, but was arrested in a nearby park.
Emergency services had been called to the collision at the corner of Wagga and Kaylock roads, between a hatchback and an SUV, just after 9.15pm.
Police initially spoke to a woman, 60, who was driving the hatchback, but were unable to do so with the SUV driver.
It is alleged that Eyers was driving that second vehicle.
NSW Ambulance said it had a crew respond to a car that ran a red light "and smashed into another car".
Paramedics treated one patient and transported them to Albury hospital, but no other details were available.
Police and fire crews attended the incident, which left debris on the road and affected traffic in the area.
