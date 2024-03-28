'He will do great things': Well-known name in Albury pub world being revived

Six months after it closed as the Zed Bar, plans to re-open the Albury venue under its traditional name have been revealed.
The Globe Hotel moniker is being re-embraced by the new licensees of the Dean Street pub which shut in September 2023 and has been dormant since.
Commercial real estate agent Derinda Dekoke, of Stean Nicholls, said a multi-year lease deal had been reached between the landlord and the new hotel business owner.
"I have worked closely with the new business owner in both the leasing and opening of another venue, he has been very professional to deal with, has taken the time to understand the local community needs and has delivered a space to be proud of," Ms Dekoke said.
"I know he will do great things with the Globe Building also, and the idea he has to bring it back to life is sure to impress."
The Globe Hotel originally occupied the Dean Street building up to the Kiewa Street corner, but in 1967 it contracted from the corner and its name was changed to the Zed Bar in 2007.
The new set-up will involve a fresh fit-out, with builders moving on to the site in recent weeks.
The revamped hotel, which includes a new logo with a stylised cocktail glass above the words The Globe Albury, is expected to open before June 30, 2024.
The new venue manager is returning to the Riverina from Melbourne and has worked in fine dining, function management and cocktail bars.
"I am excited to be working with a great local chef who knows the areas produce and suppliers," she said in a statement provided by Ms Dekoke.
"Together, we want to create a great hotel brassiere experience - the kind you'd find in Melbourne or Sydney.
"We will be serving modern intercontinental classics with good local produce and beverages, in an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome."
Re-adopting the Globe name follows the building, excluding the hotel, undergoing a $1.6 million shopfront refurbishment in 2021.
That included the erection of a giant world globe on the corner of Kiewa and Dean streets, more than 50 years after another orb disappeared when the building's original verandah was demolished.
Having the hotel again known as the Globe is seen to knit neatly with the 1.8-metre diameter sphere that was the brainchild of the building's owner Ivan Peppe.
Opened in October 1860 as the Globe Hotel, it along with Soden's Hotel, originally known as the Advance Australia, are the only two licensed venues in Albury in situ from that time.
Guests at the Globe over the decades included prime ministers Joseph Lyons and John Curtin.
