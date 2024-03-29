The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It has just killed it': Frustration over insurance blow for drawcard

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 29 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to when trains were operating on Holbrook's miniature railway and an engine is piloted across the Ten Mile Creek.
Flashback to when trains were operating on Holbrook's miniature railway and an engine is piloted across the Ten Mile Creek.

Crippling insurance costs have left Holbrook's miniature railway facing a dead end, months after its 20th anniversary passed with no trains running.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.