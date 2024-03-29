'It has just killed it': Frustration over insurance blow for drawcard

Crippling insurance costs have left Holbrook's miniature railway facing a dead end, months after its 20th anniversary passed with no trains running.
The track, which loops under the town's main street and across Ten Mile Creek, has not taken passengers since COVID interrupted its twice monthly Sunday schedule in 2020.
Sadly, according to miniature railway treasurer Phil Hunter, the chance of a return looks slim with a recent insurance estimate of $6000 a year, triple the figure paid before the pandemic.
"The whole thing is just all too hard and has just killed it," Mr Hunter said.
"It's too expensive and too much compliance for a little amusement."
Mr Hunter said his group had also been told that to obtain insurance the rolling stock and track would need to be inspected by an accredited person with engineering qualifications and that each carriage would require brakes.
"The train goes at walking pace and has brakes on the locomotive which virtually stops it dead," he said.
"It was just not necessary, we've operated for 20 years with just having the locomotive brake."
With the rides having brought income of $3000 and the insurance outlay at $2000 and running costs amounting to $1000, finances were already tight prior to COVID and the premium hike.
"It's very frustrating and it's very disappointing because it was a great little tourist thing for the town, with people calling in with their grandkids and going for a ride," Mr Hunter said.
The operators have three locomotives and eight carriages to travel the track which was opened by former politician and train enthusiast Tim Fischer in November 2003.
High insurance costs have also seen Leneva's long-running Easter steam rally, featuring heritage machines and the Wombat Gully Tramways miniature railway, cancelled.
The move was flagged in February, but there had been some hope the train rides could continue.
Tramways representative Anna Kusmierski confirmed with a best quote for cover of $13,000 being offered there would be no Easter event for 2024.
"It's a shame because we've been running for over 30 years and it's a relatively cheap family day out," Mrs Kusmierski said.
She wants the event to return in 2025.
"All we can do is hope that there's a bit of a shake-up in the industry and we got some sustainable insurance," Mrs Kusmierski said.
"We're just crossing fingers that there might be an underwriter out there that would be willing to insure us for a reasonable price, because we're not for profit."
