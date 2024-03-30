Streets of historic town full of life and colour as event reels in big crowd

Water shot out from fire trucks, period costumes could be seen everywhere and Easter eggs went flying as Beechworth buzzed with excitement.
It was all part of the towns annual Golden Horseshoes Festival on Easter Saturday, March 30.
Thousands found their way to Ford Street for family friendly activities, lively markets and some of the best of Beechworth's historic charm.
Melbourne visitors Chris Giri and Shelly Paxton said the festival was "fabulous".
"We travelled to the region with family and didn't even know the festival was on," she said.
"It's such a nice little place to visit."
Ms Paxton said her favourite was the parade, "with something to suit everyone".
Beechworth resident Joanna Schirrman had seen the parade before but especially enjoyed this one, given her son Spencer French, 2, was old enough to enjoy it all.
"He really loves fire trucks," she said.
Stand-out floats for the parade included the Beechworth IGA, Billson's Brewery and Lion Dancers, which received big reactions from the crowd.
Wandering around the streets in debutante dresses were friends Dana O'Connor and Matilda Collins, who were excited to walk the parade.
Volunteer Jenny Gilliver said it had been a wonderful day.
"The weather is great and everyone is happy," she said.
"It's my third year volunteering and without us volunteers there would be no show.
"It's all about the community coming together."
