Beechworth's Golden Horseshoes Festival draws thousands on Easter Saturday

By Ted Howes
Updated April 8 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:40pm
Sharon Kurrle, Cheryl Keylock and Ute Jeffcott show off recreations of 1850s hoop dresses. Picture by Mark Jesser
From period costumes and town criers to wildlife displays and brass bands, Beechworth was buzzing on Easter Saturday as the Golden Horseshoes Festival got into full swing.

Local News

