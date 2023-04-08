From period costumes and town criers to wildlife displays and brass bands, Beechworth was buzzing on Easter Saturday as the Golden Horseshoes Festival got into full swing.
Getting into the historic town was delayed for many by the part closure of Beechworth-Wodonga Road and, once in Beechworth parking spots were scarce, but thousands found a way to head down Ford Street to catch the light horse re-enactment, Albury-Wodonga Pipes and Drums, and an array of food choices.
While the usual locals took part in the festivities under looming storm clouds, this year's street costumery featured some impromptu appearances from outside of the Border region.
However Beechworth local Ute Jeffcott, with her friends Sharon Kurrle and Cheryl Keylock, said she never missed the festival and never failed to delight onlookers with her meticulous recreations of period dress.
Dressed in an 1850s hoop dress, Mrs Jeffcott, when asked how much research of old garment design she engaged in to recreate her costumes, admitted modern technology played a big role in bringing the past alive.
"We've got the internet in Beechworth," she said with a laugh.
Melbourne costumier Evan Inglis, 23, was wandering around the streets dressed in 1860s garb he had sewn himself.
"Me and my friends, who are also into theatrical costumes travelled up from Melbourne after hearing about this, it's the first year I've done it, but I'll come back next year," Mr inglis said.
"There's not that many historical costuming events in Australia so we sort of grab them where we can and this one has not disappointed us."
Mr Inglis was interrupted by the clanging of a bell as Beechworth local of 60 years, Ian Sinclair, revelled in his role for the day as town crier.
"Hear ye, hear ye!" he cried, before telling The Border Mail about his role this year.
"I'm not part of the parade, just independently roaming and making noise," he said. "I tell people what's coming up and when."
People come from afar to be part of the Golden Horseshoes fun, with one group of 13 family members from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, with connections in Euroa, choosing Beechworth as the base for their family reunion.
Emily Leinster, a teacher from Brisbane, said they had found a house in Beechworth to rent for the weekend that had two self-contained extensions that could accommodate everyone.
"We're all here, we're loving this festival, the horses are beautiful and we're checking out some local food, it's just a lot of fun," she said.
At 12.30pm, a crowd was drawing to see Indigenous singer, songwriter, didgeridoo player Mitch Tambo, a highlight of the show among other attractions including lion dancers, a vintage car show, craft markets and the grand parade.
