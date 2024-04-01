The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pigeon pair pencil in return date after being struck down in opening round

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
April 1 2024 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons takes a mark in the first quarter of the game against Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons takes a mark in the first quarter of the game against Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Star Yarrawonga pair Michael Gibbons and Leigh Masters hope to return for the Pigeons' round four blockbuster against Wangaratta.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.