Pigeon pair pencil in return date after being struck down in opening round

Star Yarrawonga pair Michael Gibbons and Leigh Masters hope to return for the Pigeons' round four blockbuster against Wangaratta.
Gibbons (hamstring) and Masters (knee) finished the Pigeons' opening round thumping of Wodonga on the bench and appear likely to miss upcoming assignments against Lavington and Myrtleford.
The former Carlton player, who recently became a father as he and wife Greta welcomed baby Ada on March 13, said he was "sorer than expected" after suffering the injury in the first half of Sunday's match.
He said with his daughter requiring treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit ward in Melbourne, it was likely that contributed to the hamstring injury.
Gibbons said he was overjoyed with the arrival of his daughter and while the injury was frustrating, it was a minor issue in the bigger picture.
"Sitting around in the NICU and and going back and forward in the car played a part for sure," he said.
"Prior to that, I hadn't missed a training since Christmas, I was going well, but that's what happens.
"It will be nice to get back to a bit of continuity and routine.
"Everyone is back home now but the family needs a few more trips to Melbourne to monitor the baby's health and a kidney issue."
Gibbons hopes to return on April 20 against the Magpies, with the Pigeons hoping Masters will join him after sitting out most of the final quarter having had knee surgery recently.
"There isn't any further damage to the knee but a build up of pain become the issue," Masters said.
"It cooled down at quarter time and started to seize up after that.
"I would love to play against Lavington and Myrtleford but I want to be cherry ripe for Wangaratta, I don't want to carry this all year."
Masters and Gibbons were both impressed by the Bulldogs in the opening game despite the final margin blowing out to 75 points.
"Wodonga were red hot in the first half, if they can hold that for the whole game they will give every team a run. They will surprise a few this year," said Gibbons.
Masters admitted that, "Wodonga outplayed us in the first quarter."
Each player nominated Wangaratta as the team to beat this year, but concluded that after round one the competition looks very even.
