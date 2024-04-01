Four tourists escape serious injury in single car crash outside Beechworth

A carload of tourists escaped serious injury in a crash outside of Beechworth on Monday, April 1.
Beechworth police said the single vehicle incident occurred about 10.30am on Beechworth-Wangaratta Road near the intersection with Duncans Lane, a couple of kilometres out of town.
Four people were in the four wheel drive utility when it left the road and rolled over, significantly damaging the vehicle.
Police said investigations were continuing into the cause of the crash, which was also attended by paramedics and firefighters.
Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 20s with upper body injuries was transported by road to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition.
North East emergency services also responded to a single car crash at Thologolong in the Upper Murray on Sunday, March 31.
In NSW, Riverina Police District officers are investigating three fatal road crashes over the Easter holiday period.
