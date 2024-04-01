The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Four tourists escape serious injury in single car crash outside Beechworth

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
April 1 2024 - 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monday's crash occurred mid-morning close to the Beechworth township. Picture Google Earth
Monday's crash occurred mid-morning close to the Beechworth township. Picture Google Earth

A carload of tourists escaped serious injury in a crash outside of Beechworth on Monday, April 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.