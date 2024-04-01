The Border Mail
Man goes missing briefly after car slides down embankment and hits tree

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 11:30am
A driver suffered only minor injuries when his car left Murray River Road, Thologolong, and crashed on Sunday morning. Picture supplied
A driver suffered only minor injuries when his car left Murray River Road, Thologolong, and crashed on Sunday morning. Picture supplied

A driver whose car slid down an Upper Murray embankment and hit a tree then walked up a hill for mobile service so he could call for help.

