Man goes missing briefly after car slides down embankment and hits tree

A driver whose car slid down an Upper Murray embankment and hit a tree then walked up a hill for mobile service so he could call for help.
The Glen Waverley driver, aged in his 20s, crashed his Toyota sedan on Murray River Road, Thologolong, about 10.45am on Sunday, March 31.
Sergeant Tim Mooney, of Tallangatta police, said the man, the sole occupant, had been returning home from a weekend camping trip when he lost control on a bend, which led to the car "sliding sideways off the road down a two metre embankment and slamming into a tree".
"Emergency services arrived on scene and were unable to locate the driver for a short period of time," Sergeant Mooney said.
"They could see the car, there were no occupants."
Before a search could begin, the man walked down from the hill and was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital for observation.
"Speed and alcohol weren't a factor, and police are still making some inquiries to determine the actual cause of the accident," Sergeant Mooney said.
The car sustained significant damage and is likely to be written off.
Tallangatta police urged drivers to take care as they travelled home from Easter holidays on busy roads.
"Plan ahead, don't be in any rush to get home," Sergeant Mooney said.
"We find these roads are fairly clogged with traffic so take your time, be aware of other road users, be careful and make sure you get home safely."
