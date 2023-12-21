Motorbike rider dazed and grazed after crashing at Kiewa

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash at Kiewa, with police investigating whether the man swerved to avoid an animal.
Emergency crews were called to Lindsay Road about 9.10pm on Wednesday, December 20.
The injured 47-year-old Staghorn Flat rider had been found by a passerby.
He was concussed and had a significant graze to his leg.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
Police ruled out speed or alcohol as a cause of the crash.
The man was dazed and in shock and was unable to detail what had occurred.
Officers had responded to another incident between a motorbike rider and an animal at Shelley on December 8.
A 53-year-old Tasmanian man crashed into a deer on the Murray Valley Highway.
The impact killed the deer and flung the rider, breaking multiple ribs, his scapula and another bone, and injuring his elbows.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said riders had to be vigilant at all times, but particularly around dawn and dusk, and in the dark.
"You have to be so careful in regard to wildlife anywhere in North East Victoria," he said.
"When they walk out on the roadway, there's very little time to react.
"You don't have much protection on a motorbike.
"Riding is very popular at this time of the year but people need to be aware of the risks involved.
"You can be of the opinion that it won't happen to you, but it can.
"Be prepared for the unexpected."
Police continue to run Operation Roadwise in Victoria during the festive period, while NSW officers will start their operation on Friday, December 22.
Wodonga Sergeant Anthony Chamberlain said officers had issued tickets, many of which were for speeding.
"The message is to not drink and drive, have a plan if you're going to drink to either have a designated driver or catch a taxi."
Albury officers will have a particular focus on drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving during their blitz.
Double demerit points will also be enforced.
