The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider dazed and grazed after crashing at Kiewa

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the Kiewa motorbike crash on Wednesday night. Picture by Baranduda Fire Brigade
Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the Kiewa motorbike crash on Wednesday night. Picture by Baranduda Fire Brigade

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash at Kiewa, with police investigating whether the man swerved to avoid an animal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.