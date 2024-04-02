Jimmy Barnes, Eric Bana and Peter Garrett have stayed here and now it's changing hands

For 40 years, the Quality Resort Siesta has been a family affair, starting with Raymond Jones and his wife Tina, then passing to their son Stephen and his wife Nolene.
Now, the popular Lavington hotel is getting a fresh start as it changes hands to the Regional Accommodation Group.
From the COVID-19 pandemic to droughts, bushfire disasters, and staffing issues, the Jones family has weathered it all.
"We've come a long way since 1983 from 38 rooms, a little stone driveway, and an outdoor pool," said Stephen Jones, who is also part owner of the Quality Hotel in Wangaratta.
Having bought the property as a family, Mr and Mrs Jones have stepped back to enter into retirement.
"My dad is 88 and has been semi-retired for years, but still helped out, but we felt it was time," Mr Jones said.
"Nolene and I have always been really hands-on, but the pandemic really pushed us. It was taxing and although the past couple of years after it had been the strongest we've had since owning the business.
"We're ready to take a different life path.
First on the list was some overseas travel for Mrs Jones, but Mr Jones said he had plans to get stuck into fixing up the property.
"Hospitality has been a great industry for us," he said.
"It's never two days the same. You meet lots of interesting people. We've had celebrities like Jimmy Barnes, Eric Bana and Peter Garrett, and it's been great meeting them and having them stay in the resort."
The resort now consists of 88 rooms, two restaurants, an indoor heated pool and spa, and plenty of amenities that "were loved by professionals and generations of families that had been visiting".
"Most of the resort's staff had been with us for over 20 years," he said.
"It's remarkable we created something from nothing really, a few old buildings... but now it's recognised nationally and we've had a successful career."
Mr Jones said the Mexican hat in the spa was most memorable for families visiting.
"A lady the other day showed me a picture of her when she was about nine in the spa. She would have been about 35," he said.
"That gave me a lot of satisfaction."
He said he was sad it was the end of an era and it "wasn't a joyous occasion to hand over your life's work to someone else".
"It's been a great family business that will surely be missed."
