Having had to battle through COVID and border shutdowns, the owner of Lavington's Siesta resort is rapt to score an award recognising service to guests.
The Wagga Road establishment was one of three Choice Hotels properties in the Border and North East to secure gold awards from the Asia Pacific accommodation group.
The Siesta and Wangaratta's Gateway were the two Quality-branded motels saluted, while Wodonga's Border Gateway was recognised in the Econo Lodge division.
Siesta owner Stephen Jones said the prize was for showcasing excellence in customer service and exceptional guest experience.
"This award is a credit to the whole team at Quality Resort Siesta Albury, who have strived for and maintained a level of excellence in customer service coming out of a few incredibly disruptive years across the travel industry," he said.
"We try to go that little bit further and embrace the personal side of hospitality.
"To be noticed is a great reward for us all."
Border Gateway general manager Duncan McLaren said his team deserved a big thank you for its efforts.
"The award continues to recognise the hard work our team puts in every day in ensuring we have a clean, safe environment for our guests and their furry companions," he said.
Mr Jones said the hotel had undergone renovations.
He said these works included a new indoor pool, roof and bathrooms.
"We've upgraded our golf course," Mr Jones said.
"And we've also renovated four units and given our main restaurant a facelift."
