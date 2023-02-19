The Border Mail
Thousands join in City2City raising $130,000 for Albury Wodonga Health

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 19 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:00pm
And they're off ... the race begins in Dean Street on Sunday morning. Picture by James Wiltshire

While it fell shy of breaking the record number of entries, Sunday morning's City2City event managed to break another record in its nine-year history - $130,000 raised for a good cause.

