'Family division purposes': After three generations, North East farm is on market

The Kemp family are selling their large Thoona farm after three generations of ownership.
Just west of Glenrowan and the Hume Freeway, Tarrawatta takes in 780 hectares (1927 acres).
Agents suggest the farm offers buyers a grazing and cropping opportunity in a reliable district with access to plenty of water.
They say the Kemps are selling Tarrawatta "for family division purposes".
It has been held and operated for three generations of the Kemps, who first acquired the property 50 years ago in 1974.
The family has operated a substantial contract fat lamb operation of up to 3000 head annual turnoff, plus Angus cattle fattening operation plus up to 130ha of grains cropping.
The large freehold property is held across 23 separate and largely contiguous titles.
It can be accessed from Higgins Road, Irvine Road and also to the main Glenrowan to Boweya Road and is 15km west of Glenrowan.
Agents describe Tarrawatta as one of the most productive farm properties in the proven and reliable district.
Tarrawatta is subdivided into 25 paddocks with a mix of farming infrastructure in place.
The sale includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The garden benefits from permanent gravity fed spring water.
The property has a mix of timber belts adjoining the Winton range as shelter for cattle.
Agents say the forested areas act as a "significant rainfall trap" and catchment across the rolling farming country.
There are significant natural springs on the property and a natural cross property drainage system directing the water flow to its easternmost point.
The Kemps have been developing their farming operation to create a centre pivot summer cropping option where three phase power has been brought to a pump site and installed.
A plan is in place to install an Upton centre pivot to irrigate 25ha of pasture for summer pasture production with their 120 megalitre irrigation licence.
There is also a pumped connection available to the local Thoona pipeline pumped water supply.
Glenrowan's annual average rainfall is around 611mm.
The Tarrawatta farm property has two large turkey nest dams plus multiple paddock dams as all the water retrieved from the hill slopes and springs are brought across the farm.
The fat lamb enterprise includes up to 3000 lambs contracted to two processors.
About 80ha of established lucerne pastures sown across four paddocks is used for finishing stock.
The owners say the property has much greater scope for winter crops.
Farm improvements include separate cattle, sheep yards, various shedding plus a farm office and a two-stand shearing shed.
Tarrawatta neighbours other large and well-known farms including a feedlot.
Elders Real Estate's selling agent Michael Everard said Tarrawatta offers enterprise flexibility and productivity.
"It comes to the market after 50 years of family ownership and is ripe for new management and enterprise endeavours."
For more information contact Mr Everard from Elders Real Estate on 0408 653 161.
