'Great food, wine, and company': A feast of memories delights for 50 years

A dinner affair like no other will mark the 50-year legacy of the Rutherglen Beefsteak and Burgundy Club next month.
Members new and old, as well as people from the community are invited to take a trip down memory lane on May 18.
The North East fine wine and dining group started off with only a handful of people and was one of the first such clubs to include women in its founding membership.
Club president Mell Millgate said the anniversary dinner was a special occasion to come together and showcase "great food, wine, and company".
"That's been the key to the longevity of the club," she said.
The original food and wine appreciation club began more than 70 years ago in Adelaide and quickly spread across the nation.
Ms Millgate said members from different towns attended the meetings, which often included dinner at various restaurants paired with a selection of wines based on different themes.
"Our theme for the dinner is Rutherglen vs the World and will feature a superb four-course meal from our long-standing chef and supporter of the club, Stewart Gilchrist from Pickled Sisters," she said.
"We invite anyone who has contributed over the years."
Ms Millgate said what made the events extra special was that it was a "blind" evening, that is, "we're not presented with a menu and don't know what we're eating or drinking".
"It's part of the experience, and it's really fun," she said.
"I've eaten possum pie, and that was extreme, but then it sparks up a discussion at the table around what meat was that? Or fish, or what were those green things?
"And looking at the wines and describing the aromas and flavours that you get and how it matches with the food.
"There's plenty of conversations to be had."
The club hopes to have up to 100 people turn up for the night.
"We have members from other clubs attending for the evening too," she said.
She said they were all very excited and proud; "50 years is a significant achievement".
Tickets are $195, including four courses of canapes, entree, main, and dessert as well as wines from Rutherglen and around the world, and can be purchased at rutherglenbsb.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.