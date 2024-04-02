The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Behind the curtain: Council worker's decor dream set to revitalise Border store

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
April 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige Dalley has taken over Wodonga's Lawton's Interiors from Mark Treloar, who has run the business for 28 years. Picture by Mark Jesser
Paige Dalley has taken over Wodonga's Lawton's Interiors from Mark Treloar, who has run the business for 28 years. Picture by Mark Jesser

After 17 years of working in government, Paige Dalley hopes to bring new light to a Wodonga store that has illuminated High Street for almost 50 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.