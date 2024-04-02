Behind the curtain: Council worker's decor dream set to revitalise Border store

After 17 years of working in government, Paige Dalley hopes to bring new light to a Wodonga store that has illuminated High Street for almost 50 years.
Previously the events team leader at Wodonga Council, Ms Dalley has taken over from Mark Treloar at Lawton's Interiors after he ran the business for 28 years.
Mr Treloar, who managed the blinds and curtains store for a decade before taking ownership in March 1996, said he took the helm when the business was on the rocks.
He explained the company had closed its stores in Shepparton, Bendigo and Echuca, and the Wodonga store was next on the chopping block.
"(The previous owners) decided to shut the doors," he said.
"And I thought, 'I've got a decision to make here'.
"It wasn't something I initially envisaged. It was only when it cropped up that I decided to give it a go, and here we are."
Despite the initial struggles, Mr Treloar credits his passion for people in his ability to steer the store to where it is today.
"It's the people that I'll miss the most," he said.
"Being around people all the time comes with its challenges, but that is something I'll miss for sure.
"And I'm just glad someone like Paige is here to take over."
Ms Dalley, a Wodonga native who moved to Melbourne for a government career, returned two years ago with a new ambition.
"Since moving back, I've really had a burning desire to own my own business," she said.
"I was looking for something that was long established and had a great reputation, but also something that really encompassed both my professional and my personal passions.
"Which is curating customer experiences and interiors. What better fit than Lawton's Interiors?"
In the short term, Ms Dalley said she was looking forward to learning about the business under the tutelage of Mr Treloar, who will stay on for the next six months.
However, she envisions some changes once she finds her feet.
"It's really important for me to understand the business and our customers in the community before I can go too far," she said.
"For me, it's about maintaining quality and service and looking after what customers we have and look at new ways of engaging new people as well.
"If anything, we'll look at having more of a social media presence and things like that to see what new customers that we can bring into the store as well."
