THOUSANDS of people will make a beeline for Wodonga this weekend for the annual North East Food and Wine Festival.
Now in its 11th year, Wodonga Council will take over hosting the event for the first time from Wodonga TAFE.
Council events team leader Paige Dalley said the food and wine showcase would be bigger than ever.
Ms Dalley said it would run on a larger area of Junction Place with more al fresco dining, there would be more traders and a larger children's zone.
"For the quality of the event, it's all free and not ticketed," she said.
"It's family-friendly and accessible to everyone."
Ms Dalley said Wodonga Council was looking forward to putting its stamp on the event.
"Wodonga Council will deliver the event and it will be even bigger this year," Ms Dalley said.
"It will be a showcase of North East food and wine with so much quality right on our doorstep."
More than 40 food, drink and lifestyle vendors will showcase the best of their wares in Junction Place on Saturday, October 28.
Patrons can sample wines, boutique brews and gourmet food against the vibrant buzz of live music and entertainment.
There will be two different zones for music as well as roving entertainers.
Among scores of stallholders will be Backwoods Distilling Co, King Valley Popcorn, Miss Macaron, Redhead and Chef and The Mac Shak.
The entertainment line-up will feature Conrad Coat Hanger Collective, DJ Marcus, Chloe Jade, Theatre on Toast - Roving Head Chefs, Mayfair Lane and Ally Row among others.
The festival will offer a range of workshops on Sunday, October 29.
Milawa Cheese will teach participants the art of putting together a cheese platter while Saludos Restaurant will offer a paella masterclass.
The Thirsty Devil Brewery will offer free tours of the South Albury operation.
There will also be a recovery session with food, wine and games in The Cube Wodonga courtyard from 10am to 1pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.