The rousing strains of clip-clopping hooves and the nostalgic clatter of a horse-drawn carriage will once again echo through the streets of Beechworth after a three-year hiatus.
Well, they will once council red tape over a permit to operate the horse-drawn carriage service has been untangled, says longtime Beechworth local Graham Fisher.
Mr Fisher was offering joy rides from the corner of Ford and Camp streets for 12 years until COVID came along and put a stop to the popular activity.
He was on the verge of relaunching the business late last year but the sad loss of Mr Fisher's beloved horse Boxer just before Christmas put the plan on hold.
Now Mr Fisher is ready to roll with a newly acquired horse, Angus, but is facing a frustrating hurdle.
"I was doing this for 12 years and I let the permit lapse," Mr Fisher said. "Boxer dying put things on hold for a while, losing him was a terrible loss, but I thought since I had held the permit for so long it wouldn't be a problem renewing it, but I had to start again from scratch.
"It's very frustrating, such an arduous process just to get a permit, the council has not made this easy. To get a permit I need insurance but to get insurance I need a permit - it's ridiculous.
Mr Fisher with his wife Greta is hoping to have Angus, a percheron and Gypsy, a gypsy cob, picking up passengers within weeks and said he was looking forward to seeing the delight of visitors and locals.
"The kids love this, both horses are great with people, they have beautiful natures, it's just so fitting for Beechworth with its colourful history," he said.
"I do this for the love of it, there's not much money to be made, I just love seeing people's reaction when they come across this, especially kids.
"My bread and butter is running the pizza shop and that won't change but we're really looking forward to getting this happening again when we finally get the council red tape sorted out.
"I wave the flag for Beechworth, I went for this style of carriage because it fits in with the history of the place."
Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney would not be drawn on the administration process but said he supported Mr Fisher's venture "100 per cent".
"The tourists just love it, families and children, just the clip-clop of the horses which don't get out of a slow trot," Mr Gaffney said.
"And the horses seem to really enjoy it just as much as the children and the tourists.
"Boxer was really well known - the number of children who pat the horses when they're at their stop, it's incredible, those horses bring so much joy.
"For years is it was running very successfully so it would be fantastic to see it get up and running again."
