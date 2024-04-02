He gave her curry over relationship, tossed her 'cube' then gave her a kick

A woman was kicked in the back by her partner as she bent over to pick up something after he dumped her belongings outside, a court has heard.
She regained her balance and stood up, then she and Sheldon Curry continued to argue - just as police arrived at their North Albury home.
"My boyfriend's gone psycho' and I'm moving out," she told them.
"He smashed all my s---."
But the woman then denied being kicked by Curry, a point raised by defence lawyer Rohan Harrison in his sentencing submission before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"He pushed me but that's about it," she said to the officers.
"Yeah, I can't even remember."
But Ms McLaughlin rejected that part of the submission, pointing out how the police outline of the case - on which basis Curry's guilty plea to a domestic violence-related charge of common assault was accepted - said the kick was witnessed by another person.
Curry's guilty plea put the self-employed concreter in breach of a six-month community corrections order imposed on him in the same court four months ago on a weapons charge.
The 31-year-old, also known by the surname of Curry-Conroy, had admitted to a charge of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit after police found him with a torch converted into a Taser-like electronic stun device.
He was convicted in his absence over the assault on his partner.
Ms McLaughlin told Curry on sentencing him for that charge that she was "satisfied you kicked the victim" given a witness had made a statement to that effect.
"You had the opportunity to contest that; you did not," she said, on placing Curry on a 14-month community corrections order under which he must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
"You were convicted in your absence and you did not choose to challenge that conviction."
Curry was convicted and fined $900 for the breach and was also convicted for failing to appear on bail.
Police told the court that Curry and the victim had been together for about six months when the assault took place at their Kooba Street home on December 29, 2023.
They began arguing over "relationship problems" about 7am.
"The victim decided she'd had enough and decided she was going to leave," police said.
The woman, who supported Curry in court, began moving her belongings on to the front lawn, so he threw two sets of cube shelving on to the concrete pathway leading to the house.
The shelving was destroyed.
As she moved more items, Curry threw more of her belongings outside.
Curry then removed the woman's beige armchair, dumping it on the same path.
"The victim noticed the chair had several burn marks on the front and top of the chair."
She also noticed it appeared to have been slashed.
It was while she was bending over to pick up something from the front landing of the house that Curry delivered his kick.
When police arrived, they called out to Curry to come outside but he kept quiet.
However, they knew he was there as he had been heard just a few minutes' earlier "yelling at the victim from inside the house".
They entered the house and found Curry hiding in the bedroom.
Soon afterwards, the witness went to Albury police station and gave a statement about the assault.
Police told Ms McLaughlin that Curry was not charged over the property due to a dispute over ownership and because of insufficient evidence of malicious damage.
