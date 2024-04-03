City meets country as Border real estate agencies join forces

A Border real estate business will sell rural, residential and lifestyle properties under the same umbrella after the merger of two agencies.
Ray White Wodonga has linked with Ray White Rural Albury and Holbrook to expand its services across the Border and North East region.
Owners of the rural branch James Brown and David Benson reached an agreement with long-time Border agent Narelle Robinson, who has headed Ray White Wodonga since 2016.
The merger has seen the combined team of 16 staff move into Wodonga's former courthouse building on High Street, which went to auction in December 2023.
Mr Brown, who has overseen the rural franchise since 2017, confirmed Ms Robinson would stay on with the business in a sales and leadership role.
"We are absolutely thrilled to now all be under the same roof," he said.
"We (Narelle and I) have known each other professionally for 15 years, and have always had a great working relationship.
"The conversation started over a cup of tea and we are thrilled that it resulted in the merging of the businesses that we are already very proud of."
Mr Brown said the combination of agencies will see it offer rural, residential and lifestyle properties, livestock marketing and clearance sales, along with property management.
"We have runs on the board in the Albury area and we are looking to build upon that and grow into Wodonga. We will keep pushing forward and be a great representation of our rural brand," he said.
Mr Benson joined Ray White Rural Albury and Holbrook in 2018 after independently selling livestock and said the expansion of the business would allow it to focus on recruiting more young professionals from the region.
"There are tremendous opportunities for growth within our business, at this exceptional new location," he said.
Ray White Rural chief executive Stephen Nell said it was a natural progression for the business within the Albury-Wodonga region.
"With over 50 years of combined experience in the real estate industry, James, David and Narelle bring a wealth of knowledge to our communities and will only grow stronger as one," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.