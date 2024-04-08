The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment

Can I bend your ear for a tick? Strictly Ballroom is all set to sparkle

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 8 2024 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Hastings (Garrett Kelly) and Fran (Jacqui McMahon) have a dynamic connection in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Picture by TrewBella Photography
Scott Hastings (Garrett Kelly) and Fran (Jacqui McMahon) have a dynamic connection in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Picture by TrewBella Photography

A lavish and light-hearted look into the world of ballroom dancing will soon turn heads in Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.