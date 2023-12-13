The Border Mail
Sparkly line-up will celebrate Albury Entertainment Centre's 60th birthday

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
Revolution Theatre Productions opened the AEC arts launch with a dazzling sneak peek of its upcoming show Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 20). Picture by James Wiltshire
Revolution Theatre Productions opened the AEC arts launch with a dazzling sneak peek of its upcoming show Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 20). Picture by James Wiltshire

Exhilarating contemporary dance, cutting edge drama, a thrilling murder mystery and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra are among a spectacular line-up celebrating six decades of the arts in Albury.

