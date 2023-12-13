Sparkly line-up will celebrate Albury Entertainment Centre's 60th birthday

Exhilarating contemporary dance, cutting edge drama, a thrilling murder mystery and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra are among a spectacular line-up celebrating six decades of the arts in Albury.
Nine shows were announced at Albury Entertainment Centre on Tuesday night, December 12, ahead of the building's 60th anniversary in 2024.
Among the dance line-up will be Wayfinder by Dancenorth (Friday, February 16) and Beauty And The Beast by the Victorian State Ballet (Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3).
Wayfinder is a fusion of dance, music and visual art while superb choreography and costumes bring Beauty And The Beast to life on stage.
The world's longest-running play, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap (Thursday, August 8, to Sunday, August 11), will settle into Albury for five shows over winter.
The thrilling West End production has kept millions of people worldwide on the edge of their seats for more than 70 years.
Popular French music gets a makeover in this tribute show Piaf and Aznavour (Sunday, March 17).
The ability of Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour to tell a story through song took them to some of the more prestigious theatres and concert halls around the globe.
Gripping drama includes The Sunshine Club (Saturday, June 8) and Garage Girls (Friday, July 19).
A Day At A Time In Rhyme (Thursday, September 12) is an immersive piece of hybrid theatre written and performed by industry veteran Jane Clifton.
As part of cross-programming, there will also be a workshop in Write Around The Murray (WAM) in Albury.
An Evening With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (Thursday, October 24) and A Christmas Spectacular (Saturday, December 7) round out the solid program.
Albury Entertainment Centre venue manager Brendan Maher said they were thrilled to launch the line-up for 2024 when the theatre celebrated its 60th anniversary.
He said the shows were a great representation of all art forms that had graced the stage during the past 59 years.
"The vision council had all those years ago as they embarked on building this amazing theatre, one of the best in regional Australia, has certainly met and exceeded expectations from hundreds of high-profile artists and producers not only nationally and state-based organisations as we are recognised on the national tour circuit to host international artists," he said.
"Over the years incredible storytelling in the various arts form of opera, drama, music, comedy, dance, musicals have taken us all on a journey of connection, emotion, opening up conversation and sharing of the experience in attending live theatre.
"Our community theatre companies also have played an important role in the vision of council to provide a venue, a place to connect, encourage and nurture those wishing to pursue a career in the arts or simply enjoy performing.
"Many may remember the renowned Madame Savickas as a leader in community theatre from when the theatre was first built, and it is great to see her legacy continue to this day as an example of our opening act."
Revolution Theatre Productions opened the launch with a dazzling sneak peek of its upcoming show Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 20).
This uplifting tale originated as a stage play that Luhrmann created as a student at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney in 1984.
It features songs from the 1992 hit film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time.
Border singers Lauren Schmutter, Kathy Daly and Natalie Schrikker (Livid Productions and Border Show Business Academy) rounded out the launch with a festive touch.
For more show information or bookings visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
Albury Entertainment Centre members share membership benefits with The Cube Wodonga and HotHouse Theatre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.