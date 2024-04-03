The Border Mail
Court and Crime

'Grave' violence means woman who began West End fight 'must get custody'

By Albury Court
April 4 2024 - 4:00am
Mikayla Murraylee
Mikayla Murraylee

A young woman who instigated a savage fight in an Albury shopping centre during which a man was stabbed in the back has copped 20 months in jail.

