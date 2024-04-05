Nurses touch down on the Border to help fill gap in staff shortages

A change of climate, increased pay and a love for healthcare are just some of the reasons a nurse from England has decided to bring her skills to the Border.
Four international nurses have joined Albury Wodonga Health, from England and New Zealand, as part of a program enhancing patient care and bringing diverse knowhow to the region.
Leia Cook has moved to Wodonga from Newcastle in England, where she worked as an advanced nurse practitioner.
"So for me, as a healthcare professional, it is a bit more about the differences in countries as well and how they perceive their health services," she said.
"But also from the UK, obviously, the weather is a big plus, can't say it isn't. But it's not the primary reason.
"Obviously, money is a bit of a factor as well, Australia pays a lot better than the UK as well, but they have quite similar standards to healthcare.
"So I feel like I could fit in quite nicely here as well, hopefully."
Ms Cook applied for the position through a virtual job fair where members of Albury Wodonga Health interviewed her.
"I'm looking forward to getting my feet under the table, getting to know people, becoming part of a team again, and seeing where I can progress my career," she said.
Ms Cook has been a nurse for almost nine years, with experience in cardiology, intensive care and in the emergency department.
She said having some family members with complex health needs also influenced her decision to become a nurse.
"Unfortunately, some of them aren't with us anymore, but it brings everything into perspective and makes you want to do that a little bit better for other people," she said.
Her partner and two children, aged 14 and 11, have made the move to the Border with her.
Ms Cook will be starting at Wodonga Hospital in the emergency department from Monday, April 8.
The four nurses are the first of the arrivals, with others to come throughout the year.
The nurses have a two-year visa, but Albury Wodonga Health's chief of people and culture Rebecca Jhonston, hopes it will turn into a longer stay.
"As we know, we've got gaps in staff and resources, so the need to go broader outside of Australia was really important to broaden our recruitment strategy, and the international recruitment has been very successful for us," she said.
Ms Jhonston said it is a way to get the resources they need quickly.
The organisation has been doing an international recruitment drive over the past 12 months by attending job fairs in cities including Dublin and Auckland.
Ms Jhonston said there was an appeal to move to the region.
"What's good for us is the climate actually helps us a lot, so quite often they are after a warmer climate," she said.
"I think there's a bit of a myth around the city. People do like the regional areas, you just need to promote it."
The nurses have to register with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency to validate their qualifications and experience.
Albury Wodonga Health has dedicated resources to provide support with the nurses' transition to the Border, including searching for housing and sourcing a car.
The organisation is also searching internationally to fill positions in other areas of the healthcare sector, including doctors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.