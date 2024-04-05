The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Construction of medical centre on prominent Albury corner under way

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five Ways Medical Centre, on the corner of Mate Street and Union Road in North Albury, is expected to be built by October 2024. Picture by James Wiltshire
Five Ways Medical Centre, on the corner of Mate Street and Union Road in North Albury, is expected to be built by October 2024. Picture by James Wiltshire

A medical clinic specialising in allied health services will open on one of Albury's busiest intersections by the end of 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.