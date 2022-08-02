A medical development to be built on one of Albury's busiest intersections has already attracted huge interest from health providers.
Five Ways Medical Precinct, to open next year on the corner of Mate Street and Union Road, has secured a GP clinic, podiatrist, physiotherapist and gym.
Leasing agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, said the site had been handed over to builders to commence construction and was due to be completed in March next year.
"Close to 60 per cent of the development has been pre-sold. Tenancies are available for sale and lease," Mr Mann said.
"The development targets allied health and general practice."
AW Commercial is also in charge of the site on the corner Wagga and Kaylock roads, which will attract fast food restaurants Oporto and Guzman y Gomez and is awaiting approval from Albury Council.
"It's created a bit more activity on Wagga Road. It will be about a nine-month build," Mr Mann said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
