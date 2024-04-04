The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Artist's 'career highlight' adorns Albury's new emergency department

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Thompson in front of her watercolour piece, Murray Meander, displayed in the main waiting room of the new Albury hospital emergency department. Picture by Mark Jesser
Abi Thompson in front of her watercolour piece, Murray Meander, displayed in the main waiting room of the new Albury hospital emergency department. Picture by Mark Jesser

An experienced Border painter is enjoying an artistic pinnacle with her work permanently displayed in Albury's new emergency department.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.