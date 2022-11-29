The Border Mail
Murray Arts announces four recipients of CASP for art projects

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 1:45pm
Murray Arts announced funding for four projects this week. Carm Hogan, Erika Okamura, Helena Kernaghan, Teisha Maksymow-McGuinness and son Nullah Toi, 2 welcomed the money. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Indigenous mural, a cultural dance exchange, classical music concerts and a workshop for a collaborative arts project along The Murray River will share $17,000 of state funding to support the projects.

