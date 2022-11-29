A Indigenous mural, a cultural dance exchange, classical music concerts and a workshop for a collaborative arts project along The Murray River will share $17,000 of state funding to support the projects.
Murray Arts announced the four projects as the recipients of the NSW Governments annual Country Arts Support Program funding this week.
Wiradjuri and Yuin Nation artist Teisha Maksymow-McGuinness will use a share of the funding to paint her first mural in central Albury next March.
"The project idea that I've come up with is just a representation of all communities, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, coming together in our local area," she said.
"Having it shown in public makes it culturally safe for Aboriginal people, when you see an artwork it feels like a space you can be at home in, really safe.
"I wanted to put this project together with all the communities coming together, because there's so much division and it's time that we step forward together."
Dance anthropologist Erica Okamura will use the grant to fund a series of free cultural dance exchange workshops starting in March, to share and celebrate different cultures within the community.
"Dance brings people together in a way that other types of activities don't," she said.
"This project in particular will be about 75 per cent movement and about a 25 per cent cultural context and history, so people are learning about different cultures while they're also learning a fun movement.
"It's all about learning about each other, learning about our neighbours, because we live in a very multicultural community here in Albury-Wodonga."
Murray River Fine Music artistic director Helena Kernaghan said the funding would go towards classical music concerts and free workshops.
"We've got the Inventi Ensemble...they're a six piece wind and strings group and they're going to do an orchestral workshop, prior to a concert, for primary aged kids," she said.
"The same week we've got concert pianist Benjamin Martin coming up to play at Peregrines at Table Top and we're using that venue for a piano students master class concert event.
"We're bringing to the community that sort of training and expertise that they wouldn't normally get up here."
Artist involved with the Borders project, a collaborative multimedia exploration of the life and people along The Murray River, Carm Hogan, said the funding would support a workshop for artists in Albury-Wodonga.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
