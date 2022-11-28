Councils and volunteers have begun the arduous task of cleaning up public parks and playgrounds as flood waters finally recede in many areas of the Border region.
But while some are slowly opening for fun during the recent burst of warm weather, councils have kept the "closed" signs firmly posted at many.
Wodonga Council listed seven parks as "closed or affected by floodwaters", Albury Council said work was being done on two main areas, Noreuil Park and Oddies Creek, while Indigo Shire Council said the only playground closed in the surrounding areas of Beechworth was in the Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve.
For David McGrath's son Hudson, 4, however, the closures did little to dampen his enthusiasm to get out in the sunshine on Monday to visit Wodonga's Les Stone Park.
"Hudson's been there a hundred times when it's dry, so when we've taken him when it's very wet, he's like, 'Wow! Look at this'," Mr McGrath said. "It's a real adventure for him.
"There are dozens of parks that still have water around or in them, especially Sumsion.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But there are plenty of other options around the place - you've just got to work around it. There's Bounce and Inflatable World and 10-pin bowling - Wodonga's pretty good for other indoor options."
Wodonga Council manager of outdoor operation Richard Lamb said teams were carrying out assessments, with works to accelerate as river levels fell.
"These works may be affected by further rainfall or discharges from the Hume Dam, meaning timeframes for completion remain open," Mr Lamb said. "Parks and reserves that present a risk to public safety will remain closed.
"Some of our riverside tracks and trails remain under water and cannot be fully assessed at this stage."
Albury Council service leader of city landscapes David Costello said inspection processes were ongoing.
"The play spaces at Oddies Creek and Noreuil Park will undergo detailed inspections to determine what maintenance works need to be undertaken to ensure the areas can be used by our community, and will reopen once those works have been completed," Mr Costello said.
"Works will include removing debris, pressure washing pathways, inspecting roads and park infrastructure for damage, cleaning playgrounds and rejuvenating areas of soft fall."
An Indigo Shire Council spokeswoman said flood-affected areas would be "checked and monitored on a case-by-case basis by our environment health officers".
"The Wahgunyah playground is being monitored and will be reopened as soon as the water recedes," the spokeswoman said.
