Police to run operations targeting bad boat behaviour during summer

Police will be enforcing boating laws on Lake Hume and other waterways as people take use their vessels during the warmer weather.
Water police and officers from the Wodonga region will be running blitzes on dangerous boat use, drinking offences and antisocial behaviour.
Wodonga Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police were increasing their patrols of waterways.
"Over the summer police will be doing spasmodic operations, targeting drink-driving, licencing and boating safety," he said.
"It's important people have all the proper equipment in their boats and have respect for one another on the water.
"Unfortunately people are still drinking while in charge of a vessel which is what we want to stamp out.
"It's no different to the road - you can hurt someone, and there are consequences including jail."
The incident, at Ebden on March 1 2020, left one of the victims in a coma for six days and another requiring surgery.
Victorian laws have a zero-alcohol limit for boat operators aged under 21, and a .05 limit for those 21 and above.
Boats and jet skis are limited to five knots within 50 metres of people, structures, banks, and boat ramps.
Those in charge of a vessel must have a valid marine licence, and there are regulations about carrying flares and life jackets.
Senior Sergeant Martin said officers wanted people to have fun on the water, but be safe.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Nobody wants to go out to the weir for the day and be injured by someone's reckless behaviour," he said.
"There's a lot of water in the lake and the surrounding area.
"We want people to fish and use the lake and do what they want to do, but to do so safely.
"We don't apologise for issuing infringement notices and charges for offences."
Lake Hume is close to full capacity.
Daily water releases have also reduced recently.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.