Union Hotel at Tangambalanga sells to mystery buyer for more than $700,000

By Ted Howes
November 28 2022 - 7:30pm
Union Hotel publican Anthony Keck said a strict Indigo Shire Council ban on poker machines would have discouraged a "big corporate from Sydney or Melbourne" from buying the pub. Picture by Ash Smith

The Union Hotel at Tangambalanga sold after auction for more than $700,000 on Saturday afternoon, but on Monday locals and even the publican were in the dark on the identity of the mystery buyer.

