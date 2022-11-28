The Border Mail
Councils north of the Murray River receive extra six-figure sums to fix potholes burdening rural roads

By Anthony Bunn
November 28 2022 - 4:27pm
Potholes on the road from Howlong to Burrumbuttock earlier this month. Picture by James Wiltshire

JUST over $2.6 million will go to five southern Riverina councils to fix potholes resulting from spring rain.

