JUST over $2.6 million will go to five southern Riverina councils to fix potholes resulting from spring rain.
The NSW government funding was announced on Monday.
Federation will get the largest tally, $791,613, followed by Greater Hume $715,990, Murrumbidgee $545,835, Snowy Valleys $401,037 and Albury $193,008.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the money was specifically aimed at "repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead".
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke welcomed the funding as an aid to address a big problem.
"We still have a long way to go, with the damage bill within our LGA expected to be in the millions," Cr Bourke said.
"I have never seen our roads in such a state following widespread flooding and years of consistent wet weather conditions.
"We will continue to inspect road damage and advocate to our state and federal members for more funding opportunities for our regions."
