ALBURY tennis coach Phil Shanahan says he could see his former pupil Sam Groth one day leading Victoria after watching him win a seat in parliament on Saturday.
A Liberal Party candidate, Mr Groth took Nepean, which is on the tip of the Mornington Peninsula and contains Portsea and Sorrento, from Labor after a five-percent swing.
Born at Narrandera, Mr Groth spent his childhood in Corowa and Albury and came under the guidance of Mr Shanahan at the age of 12 before embarking on a global tennis career.
Mr Shanahan lauded his ex-pupil and said he was not surprised at his success, although they never discussed politics between lessons.
"He's always been so determined, he got to No.53 in the world by sheer self-belief and I think it will be good for Nepean and good for the Liberal Party to have someone like him in that position," Mr Shanahan said.
Asked if he saw the former television commentator becoming a minister one day, Mr Shanahan said "I do" before adding maybe he could lead Victoria.
"I've congratulated Sam and said one of the first things you need to do is come to Wodonga for Country Week tennis," Mr Tilley said.
Mr Groth moved to Blairgowrie, which abuts Sorrento, in 2020 with his wife and twin boys and was preselected for the Liberal Party in February.
"I'm very happy," Mr Groth said after his win which was called early in Saturday night's count.
He follows former footballers Justin Madden, Damian Drum and Bill Sykes as well as Olympic skier Kirstie Marshall in going from sport into Victorian politics.
